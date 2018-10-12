The 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a near-perfect sports sedan

The minor complaints from the standard Giulia remain. The infotainment system can be a bit frustrating, asking you to negotiate CarPlay with nothing but a rotary dial. It also exhibited the same problem recognizing when I pressed the "lock" or "trunk open" buttons on the keyfob, which Alfa says was probably the result of low keyfob battery.

But the Quadrifoglio has one issue that the normal Giulia doesn't: seriously frustrating brakes. A combination of poorly calibrated brake-by-wire software and racing-focused, carbon-ceramic brakes makes stopping the Giulia an exercise in frustration. It's weirdly difficult to apply the right amount of force, meaning you're always either jerking the car to a stop or not slowing down as quickly as you'd like. It gets easier the more time you spend with it, but the best option is to just not get the carbon-ceramic brakes. The standard pads are supposedly better.

More concerning are the reliability issues experienced by other outlets. I did not experience any of this, but you should know about what others found.