Trade war could cut China's growth by nearly 2 percentage points over two years: IMF

At its worst, the ongoing trade tensions could knock 1.6 percentage points off China's economic growth over the first two years, according to an analysis by the International Monetary Fund.

The assessment took into account all current and proposed tariffs on Chinese goods that enter the U.S., as well as knock-on effects the trade tensions have on investor confidence and financial markets. But much of that impact is expected to be offset by the Chinese government's policies to stimulate the economy, noted Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

The analysis was published on Friday in the IMF's Regional Economic Outlook report focusing on the Asia Pacific region.

Rhee told reporters that direct economic impact from the tariff fight between the U.S. and China is actually "quite small." What's more detrimental is the hit to investor confidence, which has rattled financial markets and is likely to last for a while, he said.

"This is one of the reasons why we feel that headwinds may last longer," Rhee said. "I don't know what will be the end ... I think the lessons we have taken is how much the global financial markets and real economy are well integrated, no one can be free from such shocks."

"In the end, there will be no winner from the global trade war," he said in Bali, Indonesia where the IMF and the World Bank are holding their annual meetings.