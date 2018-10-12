Politics

Trump reportedly considering US ambassador to Canada as Nikki Haley's successor at UN

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on October 10, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee | Getty Images
President Donald Trump is reportedly considering Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, as Nikki Haley's successor at the United Nations, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday citing people familiar with Trump's thinking.

The Journal reported that the president has spoken highly of Craft in private.

The Journal reported that Trump is also considering former Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson and Nancy Brinker, founder of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Hutchinson currently serves as U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Craft declined to comment to the Journal. The Journal couldn't reach Hutchinson and Brinker for comment.

Earlier this week, Haley suddenly announced that she will step down as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. at the end of the year. Soon after, CNBC reported that Trump officials had already talked to Dina Powell, a Goldman Sachs executive and former deputy national security advisor to Trump, about replacing Haley. The White House dropped Powell from its short list after she informed the president that she was leaning toward staying at the bank.

