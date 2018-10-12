Trump reportedly considering US ambassador to Canada as Nikki Haley's successor at UN

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, as Nikki Haley's successor at the United Nations, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday citing people familiar with Trump's thinking.

The Journal reported that the president has spoken highly of Craft in private.

The Journal reported that Trump is also considering former Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson and Nancy Brinker, founder of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Hutchinson currently serves as U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.