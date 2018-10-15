Asia Markets

Asia stocks fall following sell-off last week

  • Asia stocks fell on Monday morning as investors remain cautious, following global losses in the previous week.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 finished the week down by more than 4 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite posted a 3.7 percent weekly loss.

Stocks in Asia slipped on Monday morning as investors remain cautious, following global losses in the previous week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell by 1.24 percent in early trade, while the Topix index slipped by around 1 percent, with most sectors trending lower.

Softbank also saw its stock dropping by around 5 percent in the morning over concerns of the company's ties to Saudi Arabia, which is under mounting pressure internationally following the disappearance of a prominent journalist who was a critic of the administration.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi also saw losses of 0.74 percent, with industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics sliding by 1.14 percent.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 fell 1.07 percent in morning trade as most sectors continued to trade down. The heavily weighted financial subindex fell 1.47 percent as major banking shares saw losses — Commonwealth Bank was down 1.52 percent, ANZ fell 1.78 percent, Westpac lower by 1.25 percent and the National Australia Bank declining 1.31 percent.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China remain a focus for investors. On Sunday, China's central bank governor Yi Gang said the People's Bank of China still has "plenty of monetary instruments" and "room for adjustment" with respect to countering the impact of a trade war.

US-China trade war in focus

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China remain a focus for investors. On Sunday, China's central bank governor Yi Gang said the People's Bank of China still has "plenty of monetary instruments" and "room for adjustment" with respect to countering the impact of a trade war.

On the same day, Chinese ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai told "Fox News Sunday" in an interview that diplomats "don't know who is the final decision-maker" within President Donald Trump's White House.

Currencies

Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, traded at 95.334 as of 8:25 a.m. HK/SIN, following a slide from around highs above 96.0 last week.

The Japanese yen was at 112.08 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 113.8 last week, while the Australian dollar traded at $0.7107 after seeing gains from around 0.705 in the previous week.

Here is a look at the data to be released in the trading day ahead:

  • Japan — Revised industrial production figures and retail sales for the month of August
  • South Korea — Revised trade data for the month of September

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

