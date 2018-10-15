Asia stocks fall following sell-off last week

Stocks in Asia slipped on Monday morning as investors remain cautious, following global losses in the previous week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell by 1.24 percent in early trade, while the Topix index slipped by around 1 percent, with most sectors trending lower.

Softbank also saw its stock dropping by around 5 percent in the morning over concerns of the company's ties to Saudi Arabia, which is under mounting pressure internationally following the disappearance of a prominent journalist who was a critic of the administration.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi also saw losses of 0.74 percent, with industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics sliding by 1.14 percent.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 fell 1.07 percent in morning trade as most sectors continued to trade down. The heavily weighted financial subindex fell 1.47 percent as major banking shares saw losses — Commonwealth Bank was down 1.52 percent, ANZ fell 1.78 percent, Westpac lower by 1.25 percent and the National Australia Bank declining 1.31 percent.