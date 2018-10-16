Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Netflix surged as much as 15 percent after-hours following third-quarter earnings that blew Wall Street estimates out of the water. The streaming giant said it added 1.09 million subscribers domestically and 5.87 million overseas. Analysts had projected just 673,800 and 4.46 million, respectively, according to FactSet consensus estimates.

The company also posted adjusted earnings per share of 89 cents. That figure also topped the 68 cents projected by analysts, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate.

IBM fell about 4 percent post market, after the company reported lower-than-expected revenue. The legacy technology company reported adjusted earnings of $3.42 per share on revenue of $18.76 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings per share of $3.40 on $19.10 billion in revenue.

United Continental gained about 5 percent after reporting a more than 11 percent jump in revenue. The parent of United Airlines reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.06 on $11 billion in revenue. Wall Street had expected earnings of $3.07 a share on revenue of $10.93 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

CSX rose as much as 1 percent after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue. The railroad operator reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 a share on $3.13 billion in revenue. Wall Street had projected earnings of 94 cents a share on revenue of $3.05 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.