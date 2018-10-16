Stocks are expected to open higher as earnings season accelerates

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia today for talks with King Salman over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi. President Donald Trump has said the journalist could have been murdered by "rogue killers." (AP)

NBC News reported the Saudi Arabian government is considering a plan to admit that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia has insisted that Khashoggi left safely on Oct. 2.



* Saudi Arabia could hike oil prices over the Khashoggi case. Here's why it would backfire (CNBC)

After visiting storm-ravaged communities in Florida this week, Trump again declined to acknowledge climate change. He said the spate of storms wouldn't prompt him to rethink his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord. (NY Times)

Venture capitalist and GOP megadonor Peter Thiel dropped $250,000 into Trump's joint fundraising committee, according to a new Federal Election Commission filing. Thiel made the contribution to the Trump Victory Committee in July. (CNBC)

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Trump reassured him that he has his "100 percent" full support. That comment came even after the president said in an interview that the secretary's resignation could be imminent. (WSJ)

Trump offered to donate $1 million to charity if Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of his potential 2020 rivals, took a DNA test proving her Native American heritage. Now Warren wants the president to pay up. (CNBC)

Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Paul Allen died yesterday afternoon at 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The Seattle billionaire disclosed earlier this month that he was receiving treatment for the disease. (CNBC)

Blue Origin founder and Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos predicted at an anniversary summit in San Francisco that we'll have 1 trillion humans in the solar system one day — and he laid out how the rocket company plans to help get there. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) banned from its platform a broad variety of false statements about voting in the U.S. ahead of the midterm elections. The social network has been under pressure to avoid a repeat of the misinformation campaigns in 2016. (Axios)