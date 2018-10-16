Twilio pares some losses, down 5% after $2 billion deal with SendGrid

Shares of business messaging company Twilio pared some losses in midday trading Tuesday after initially tanking 12 percent a day after the company announced a $2 billion all-stock deal for mass emailing company SendGrid.

Twilio stock fell below $67 at its lowest point Tuesday, but recovered by noon in New York to roughly $72.

The company facilitates customer communication for software developers, and SendGrid offers at-scale emailing services.

Shares of SendGrid rose 12 percent Tuesday.

Twilio stock has far outpaced the overall market this year, up more than 200 percent in 2018. With Tuesday's plunge, shares are now flirting with bear market territory, almost 29 percent off 52-week highs.