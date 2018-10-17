Roseanne Barr is very unhappy about her character being killed off in 'The Conners'

Roseanne Barr's character in "The Conners" was killed off Tuesday night and the actress is not happy about it.

"The Conners," a spinoff of canceled sitcom "Roseanne," premiered on ABC and showed the family grieving after Barr's character died from what they initially thought was a heart attack but turned out to be an opioid overdose.

Barr reacted by tweeting "I AIN'T DEAD, BITCHES!!!!" She also released a statement, which said: "We regret that ABC chose to cancel 'Roseanne' by killing off the Roseanne Conner character. That it was done through an opioid overdose lent an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show," according to a Reuters report.

In the first episode of "The Conners," called "Keep On Truckin,'" the Conner family are seen three weeks after Roseanne's funeral and discovering the opioid painkillers she had been hiding. Midway through, it is revealed her death was caused by an overdose.

The original "Roseanne" ran from 1988 to 1997 and was revived by ABC in March 2018, with Barr's character shown as a supporter of President Donald Trump. But in May, ABC canceled the show after Barr sent a racist tweet about Barack Obama's former advisor Valerie Jarrett, which compared her to an ape.