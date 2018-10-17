What every tech company needs: A cardiologist

Big Silicon Valley companies have often competed for talent with specialized skills, like expertise in artificial intelligence or trendy new programming languages.

Now they're competing for heart doctors.

Apple hired Alexis Beatty, a cardiologist, to its growing health team in July, according to a LinkedIn search. Amazon hired Maulik Majmudar, also a cardiologist, the following month. Alphabet's life sciences companyVerily named Jessica Mega as its chief medical officer almost three years ago. Mega, of course, is a cardiologist.

This might just be a coincidence. Cardiologists tend to be well-educated, hard-working people, and big tech companies have a track record of recruiting those.

But in recent years, all of these companies have started to invest in products and devices that are targeted to millions of people who could benefit by tracking their heart health.

Apple's smartwatch now includes an electrocardiogram, which can detect heart rhythm irregularities. Verily's study watch, which is designed for clinical trial research, also tracks heart rate and heart rhythm, and it's doing a lot of work in chronic disease management. Another Alphabet team, Google Fit, worked closely with the American Heart Association for its design revamp. Amazon's plans in the cardiology space are less clear, but the company does have a secretive research and development team under an electrical engineer and former Google X employee called Babak Parviz that is working on a variety of health care projects.

So the more likely explanation is that tech companies are interested in health care, and they have all come to the conclusion that cardiology should be an early (if not initial) target.

Here's why.