Wall Street futures point to a slight rebound after the Dow sheds 300 points

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open Friday as investors shrugged off worries surrounding rising interest rates and the threat of a U.S.-China trade war.

At 4 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up by 23 points, indicating a higher open of 39.55 points. Futures on S&P and Nasdaq also pointed to a positive open.

This follows a sell-off on Wall Street in the previous trading session, adding to already steep losses for the month of October. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 300 points. The Dow and S&P 500 have fallen more than 4 percent each in October, while the Nasdaq is down nearly 7 percent.

Investors will keep a close eye on a number of corporate earnings Friday. Procter & Gamble, Citizens Fincl., State Street and Synchrony are expected to report before the bell. On the data front, existing home sales numbers are due at 10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, a number of Fed members are expected to speak Friday. At 12 p.m. ET, Atlanta Fed Reserve President Raphael Bostic will participate in an armchair discussion on the economic outlook in Macon, GA. At 12:45 p.m. ET, Dallas Fed Reserve President Robert Kaplan is set to participate in a moderated Q&A session at the Shadow Open Market Committee at the Princeton Club in New York.