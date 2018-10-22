It's Medicare open enrollment time, which means you have time to make changes to your coverage for 2019.

But don't delay. If you start looking into what is available now, you position yourself to make the best choices.

"It's that time of year to be evaluating your plan to make sure it fits your needs as best as possible," said Katy Votava, president of Goodcare.com, an independent consulting firm that specializes in health care.

Some key pieces of information have already been released. Medicare Part B premiums will be $135.50 in 2019, up from $134 in 2018.

At the same time, the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be 2.8 percent, which means many individuals will see a bigger benefits check after those premiums are deducted.

But there are additional things to consider as you evaluate your coverage during the open enrollment window, which lasts through Dec. 7.