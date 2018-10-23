The dangers of joining an office pool for Tuesday's $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot

"Strength in numbers" doesn't apply to Tuesday's $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Experts say problems can stem from joining an office pool.

The odds of winning the headliner prize stand at 1 in 302,575,350. Joining forces with coworkers only marginally increases your chances, and can create logistical and legal headaches should you be lucky enough to win.

"The main benefit of joining a pool is the camaraderie," said Jason Kurland, a partner at Rivkin Radler, a law firm in Uniondale, New York. "I get that part of it, but I think that's the only pro. Most people don't do [pools] the right way."

Here's how to smooth the process: