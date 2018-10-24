Here's how much the $1.537 billion Mega Millions winner will get to save and spend

South Carolina lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place — and then take a deep breath.

And while all eyes might be on the Palmetto State for more information about the newest member of the one-percenters club, there's a pretty good chance that the world will never find out who won.

South Carolina is one of a handful of states that allow winners to receive their prize anonymously. For the person (or group of people) laying claim to the massive Mega Millions jackpot, that's good news.

Experts say the fewer people who know when you win big, the better. And that's the case even when you can claim anonymously.

"Obviously it may be impossible to keep this from immediate family, but news like this travels quickly," said Jason Kurland, a partner at Rivkin Radler, a law firm in Uniondale, New York. "Try to keep the circle of people who know as small as possible."