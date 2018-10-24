McDonald's adds a new breakfast item inspired by diners' food hacks

McDonald's is to add a new, triple-level breakfast item to its U.S. menu from November 1.

In an earnings call Tuesday, CEO Steve Easterbrook said it would launch new breakfast items to help stem slowing U.S. sales and on Wednesday the fast-food chain revealed its Triple Breakfast Stacks on Twitter.

McDonald's tweeted: "The secret's out. We were inspired by your love for menu hacks and our 'Secret Menu,' so we created a NEW breakfast item: Triple Breakfast Stacks. Big mornings are going to be stacked in your favor starting 11/1."

Some McDonald's fans swap items around to create customized versions of the chain's food, such as by adding hash browns to its Sausage & Egg McMuffin or asking for "secret" items, such as ice cream sandwiched between two cookies instead of being served in a cone.

McDonald's did not provide details of the new items, but Business Insider reported that the Triple Breakfast Stacks would contain two sausage patties, bacon, two layers of American cheese and an egg, and be available as a biscuit, McMuffin and McGriddle.