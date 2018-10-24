Suspicious package addressed to the White House intercepted: CNN

A suspicious package apparently containing a pipe bomb that was addressed to the White House was intercepted on Wednesday, according to CNN, which cited a law enforcement official.

Reuters later reported that there was no suspicious package addressed to the White House. CNBC has not been able to confirm the CNN report. White House officials told CNBC that they had no knowledge of the interception.

The device was stopped at Joint Base Bolling, a military installation in Washington, and reportedly contained projectiles, CNN said.

Earlier in the day, the Secret Service said that "potential explosive devices" were addressed to former President Barack Obama and ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The Time Warner Center building in New York City on Wednesday was evacuated following a report of a suspicious package. CNN's New York bureau is based in the building.

The Secret Service did not mention the report of a suspicious package sent to the White House in its statement. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also did not directly mention the package reportedly sent to the White House in a statement Wednesday condemning the "violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures."

The device addressed to the White House, described as "rudimentary but functional," was similar to those sent to Clinton and Obama, according to the CNN report. It was also similar to the device sent to the liberal billionaire philanthropist George Soros earlier in the week, CNN said. It is not clear if the incidents are related.

The White House and the Secret Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNBC regarding the package addressed to the White House.

-- CNBC's Kevin Breuninger and Brian Schwartz contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.