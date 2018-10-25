Disruptor 50 Roadshow takes Philly: transforming the economy and changing industries

The Disruptor 50 Roadshow brings together executives from CNBC Disruptor 50 companies, along with leading voices in business, to deliver engaging discussions on a range of issues that are top of mind for entrepreneurs and small business owners who are trying to grow their businesses, find investors, and attract and retain top talent.

The second event in the Roadshow series, presented by CNBC on October 24 in Philadelphia, included Kevin O'Leary, Chairman, O'Shares Investments; Michael Rubin, Founder and Executive Chairman, Fanatics; Co-Owner, Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils; and Maureen Sullivan, COO, Rent the Runway.

Philly Fanatics: Changing the Fan Apparel Game and Rebuilding the 76ers

Philadelphia native Michael Rubin disrupted the market for official sports team apparel. Fanatics, the company he created just 7 years ago, pulls in more than $2 billion in annual sales, turning celebratory sports moments into real-time global merchandising opportunities. Rubin is also one of the front-office leaders responsible for the resurgence of the Philadelphia 76ers – an inspiring sports business turnaround story.