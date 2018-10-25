Trump blames the 'hateful' media after suspected bombs were sent to Democrats he has attacked

After suspected mail bombs addressed to prominent Democrats and the New York office of news network CNN, President Donald Trump blamed the "Fake News" media for causing "a very big part of the anger we see in our society."
"It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description," Trump said in a tweet Thursday morning. "Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"
Trump tweet
The president's accusation comes less than a day after a series of suspicious packages were intercepted by law enforcement, some of which they confirmed to contain explosive devices.
Manila envelopes were addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Time Warner Center in Manhattan that houses CNN offices and Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters. Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, also received a package reportedly intended for ex-Attorney General Eric Holder, with her return address.