The 'unbeauty contest': All you need to know as Brazilian voters prepare for an election showdown

Voters in Latin America's largest democracy are set to elect a new commander-in-chief on Sunday, in what many consider to be the most important presidential election since the country returned to democracy three decades ago.

The campaign trail has been particularly dramatic.

Brazil's current front-runner is recovering from a near-fatal stabbing, the country's most popular politician is serving a 12-year prison sentence, while a massive corruption scandal has exacerbated widespread distrust among the electorate.

Sunday's ballot presents voters with a choice between far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro and leftist rival Fernando Haddad.

CNBC takes a look at what's at stake for Brazil ahead of the vote.