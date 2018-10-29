Time is running out to use these 2018 tax-savings tips

If you're hoping to save on your taxes in 2018, you have about two months to act.

This has been a busy year for accountants, as the 2018 tax year will mark the first time that taxpayers will file under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The new legislation put through sweeping changes, including roughly doubling the standard deduction to $12,000 for singles ($24,000 for married joint filers), eliminating personal exemptions and trimming individual income tax rates.

Filers who have previously itemized their deductions will also notice that a slate of miscellaneous tax breaks are gone, including unreimbursed employee expenses and tax preparation and investment management fees.

Previously, you were allowed to deduct these expenses to the extent they exceeded 2 percent of your adjusted gross income.

"For the majority of people, the changes are around standard and itemized deductions — not very many will itemize anymore," said Dave Stolz, a CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs personal financial specialist credential committee.

Here are a few steps you can take now to manage your tax load for 2018.