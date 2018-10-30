Markets

Europe markets seen mixed amid U.S.-China trade war tensions; earnings in focus

  • Investors are likely to keep a close eye on a flurry of earnings reports on Tuesday.
European stocks are set to open mixed on Tuesday morning, amid fears of a sharp escalation in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The FTSE 100 is seen 10 points lower at 7,017, the CAC is expected to open up 1 point at 4,990, while the DAX is poised to start down 15 points at 11,320, according to IG.

Market focus is largely attuned to the U.S.-China trade war, after a Bloomberg report on Monday suggested the U.S. could be preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports by early December if talks between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping breakdown next month.

The White House has raised the possibility of such a move previously, but this is the first time a timeline has been reported.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, edged up 0.2 percent on Tuesday. The index has tumbled more than 12 percent this month and is on track for its biggest October fall since 2008, during the global financial crisis.

Major U.S. indexes fell sharply on Monday, giving up gains in a turbulent session that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average travel more than 900 points. The S&P 500 closed in correction territory on Monday, down 10 percent from its recent high.

Back in Europe, investors are likely to keep a close eye on a flurry of earnings reports on Tuesday. BP, Vollkswagen and BBVA were among the major companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly figures.

On the data front, German unemployment rate figures for October are scheduled to be released at around 8:55 a.m. London time. The Euro Area is then set to publish business confidence and economic sentiment for October, followed by flash quarterly GDP data at around 10:00 a.m.

