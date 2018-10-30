GE says SEC expanding scope of ongoing accounting investigation, shares fall

General Electric said the Securities and Exchange Commission was widening its probe of the accounting practices of the industrial conglomerate to include a $22 billion charge the company took in the third quarter related to acquisitions made in its power business.

"The SEC expanded the scope of its ongoing investigation to include the goodwill charge," said GE's Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller on the company's third-quarter earnings conference call. "The Department of Justice is also investigating this charge and the other areas we have previously reported are part of the SEC's investigation. We are cooperating with the SEC and DOJ as they continue their work on these matters."

GE's stock fell 3.6 percent in premarket trading following the CFO's comments. The stock initially rose after GE announced its earnings results and dividend cut.

The SEC opened an investigation of GE's accounting practices in the wake of the company's review a year ago of its GE Capital insurance portfolio. The SEC's initial probe was looking at both the $6.2 billion after-tax charge GE took in the fourth quarter of 2017 as well as the $15 billion reserve increase GE would make to shore up the GE Capital portfolio. Miller disclosed in January that the SEC would look at GE's revenue recognition and its controls for long-term service agreements.

The DOJ has met with GE this year to discuss the agency's ongoing investigation into GE's now defunct WMC mortgage business. GE set aside $1.5 billion of reserves for a potential legal settlement with the DOJ, the company revealed in its first-quarter earnings report this year. The Justice Department opened an investigation in late 2015 regarding WMC, which was a GE Capital subsidiary, and its alleged violation of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act.

Miller said in April that GE Capital "has sufficient liquidity to manage the WMC FIRREA settlement."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.