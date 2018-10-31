Trump rips Paul Ryan over birthright citizenship comments, with days to go before midterms

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., a day after Ryan said the president could not eliminate birthright citizenship with an executive order. The comments come just six days before the midterm elections.

"Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about!" the president said. "Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!"

Ryan is retiring and not seeking reelection. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

On Tuesday, the president said that he was preparing an executive order that would eliminate birthright citizenship for children of noncitizens and undocumented immigrants. The comments, which represent a legal view at odds with mainstream scholars, drew rebukes from the right and left.

"You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order," Ryan said in an interview with a Kentucky radio station Tuesday. "We didn't like it when Obama tried changing immigration laws via executive action, and obviously as conservatives, we believe in the Constitution."

Earlier Wednesday the president said the matter would be settled by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president's comments come as the GOP faces down long odds of retaining its majority in the House of Representatives. Democrats need to net 23 Republican-held seats in order to flip the chamber. It's a prospect that pollsters say is likely to happen.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the top ranking Democrat in the chamber, in recent days has expressed increasing confidence that her party could net as many as 30 seats next week.

"What now I'm saying is, 'We will win.' We will win," Pelosi said Tuesday night in an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

The president has, at different times, claimed varying levels of responsibility for his party's showing during his first midterms in office.

At campaign rallies, he has told supporters that voting for Republicans on Tuesday means "you're voting for me." In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this month, however, the president said he would not be responsible for a GOP defeat.

In that interview he emphasized the importance of the Republican majority to his legislative successes.

"I like the Republicans that support me in Congress," the president said. "We've had tremendous support. I mean, we've got the taxes with 100 percent Republican votes and we don't really have much of a majority."

"People have no idea," he said, how well he got along with Republicans in Congress.