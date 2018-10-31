Tech

Facebook's Zuckerberg has been invited to speak before UK Parliament again, and this time Canada is joining in

  • British Member of Parliament Damian Collins and Canadian Member of Parliament Bob Zimmer sent Mark Zuckerberg a joint letter Wednesday requesting his appearance.
  • The public invitation, and first-time inclusion of Canada, suggests Facebook's challenges are far from over — and potentially broadening.
  • Zuckerberg addressed U.S. Congress and a committee of the European Union in the months following a Cambridge Analytica data leak and widespread reports of misuse of Facebook's platform.
Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg answers questions about the improper use of millions of users' data by a political consultancy, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, in this still image taken from Reuters TV May 22, 2018
ReutersTV | Reuters
Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg answers questions about the improper use of millions of users' data by a political consultancy, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, in this still image taken from Reuters TV May 22, 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been invited to speak before a UK parliamentary committee again, and this time Canadian lawmakers are joining in on the request.

British Member of Parliament Damian Collins and Canadian Member of Parliament Bob Zimmer sent Zuckerberg a joint letter Wednesday requesting his appearance, according to a tweet from Collins. The public invitation, and first-time inclusion of Canada, suggests Facebook's challenges are far from over — and potentially broadening.

Zuckerberg addressed U.S. Congress and a committee of the European Union in the months following the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and widespread reports of misuse of Facebook's platform. He's been invited by UK lawmakers before, but has yet to appear. Zuckerberg sent Facebook's chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer to speak to parliament instead.

"The hearing of your evidence is now overdue, and urgent," Collins and Zimmer wrote in the letter. The proposed hearing would take place on Nov. 27, the letter says.

Facebook did not immediately return a request for comment on whether Zuckerberg would attend.

The letter comes just a day after Facebook reported its third-quarter earnings and another decline in European users.

Mark Zuckerberg's testimony before the European Parliament: The four key moments
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony before the European Parliament: The four key moments   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
FB
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...