Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been invited to speak before a UK parliamentary committee again, and this time Canadian lawmakers are joining in on the request.

British Member of Parliament Damian Collins and Canadian Member of Parliament Bob Zimmer sent Zuckerberg a joint letter Wednesday requesting his appearance, according to a tweet from Collins. The public invitation, and first-time inclusion of Canada, suggests Facebook's challenges are far from over — and potentially broadening.

Zuckerberg addressed U.S. Congress and a committee of the European Union in the months following the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and widespread reports of misuse of Facebook's platform. He's been invited by UK lawmakers before, but has yet to appear. Zuckerberg sent Facebook's chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer to speak to parliament instead.

"The hearing of your evidence is now overdue, and urgent," Collins and Zimmer wrote in the letter. The proposed hearing would take place on Nov. 27, the letter says.

Facebook did not immediately return a request for comment on whether Zuckerberg would attend.

The letter comes just a day after Facebook reported its third-quarter earnings and another decline in European users.