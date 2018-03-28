Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal

U.K. lawmakers will send a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday asking for clarification on whether he would eventually appear in front of them, after the social network agreed to send two of his deputies instead.



Last week, Damian Collins, the chair of the British parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, asked Zuckerberg to appear in front of lawmakers to "give an accurate account of this catastrophic failure of process" related to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

A quiz app harvested 50 million Facebook profiles for data which were then sent over to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that was caught claiming it handled the digital aspects of President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

On Monday, Facebook said that they would send either its Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, to appear in front of U.K. lawmakers.

Collins said he wasn't clear if this meant that Zuckerberg wouldn't come at all.

"We think these issues are so serious and they effect not just the way individual products work, but the culture of the company, its attitude towards the data of the users who use the platform, that the most appropriate person is the person who, in a way, is the kind of beating heart of the company, its founder Mark Zuckerberg," Collins told CNBC in a TV interview on Wednesday.

"So we would still like him to come. We will be writing to him today just to confirm, is he declining to attend or would he be prepared to come? Because in the company's response, it wasn't clear whether he was actually declining to attend, (or) merely suggesting someone else in his place."

The move would step up the pressure on Zuckerberg and Facebook's senior management who were criticized for responding slowly when the story first broke. Zuckerberg will reportedly testify before Congress, however.