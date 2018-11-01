European markets higher on earnings; Credit Suisse down 4%; Bank of England due to meet

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up by 0.11 percent with most sectors trading in positive territory. Telecoms led the gains on the back of strong earnings. BT rose 6 percent after raising its outlook, which pushed the entire sector higher.

On the other hand, oil and gas stocks were under pressure, also due to earnings. Tgs-Nopec Geophysical fell 5 percent after presenting a third-quarter operating profit lower than expected.

Looking across the European benchmark, ASMI rose the most, by 12 percent, after strong third quarter results. Shares in Swedish Hexagon also jumped 8 percent after the company beat forecasts with its latest results. Credit Suisse dropped 4 percent after missing forecasts, despite a 74 percent increase in net income from a year ago.

Market focus is largely attuned to Brexit developments, after the Times reported U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May had agreed on terms with Brussels that would give British financial services firms continued access to European markets post-Brexit.

The news prompted pound sterling to move away from a 2-and-a-half month low reached earlier in the week. The currency had been dented on worries of an orderly exit from the European Union next year.

Investors are also waiting to hear the Bank of England's interest rate decision at around midday. Policymakers at the central bank are widely expected to hold rates steady.