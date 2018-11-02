Geoffrey's Toy Box is coming to Kroger this holiday season

You'll still be able to buy some Toys R Us brands this holiday season, but you'll have to do it at Kroger.

The grocery store chain has partnered with the hedge fund owners of the Toys R Us brands to bring Geoffrey's Toy Box sections to around 600 Kroger locations this holiday. The area will be stocked with 35 toys from Animal Zone and Imaginarium, among others, priced between $19.99 and $49.99.

Solus Alternative Asset Management and Angelo Gordon are looking to raise capital to resurrect Toys R Us as a stand alone retailer, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Hundreds of Toys R Us stores went dark earlier this year when the company liquidated, leaving a window for other retailers to step in and pick up the slack. Toys R Us had accounted for about 15 to 20 percent of all U.S. toy sales last year.

It's quickly becoming a crowded space. Walmart, Target and Amazon have already laid out strategies to capture those sales. Even retailers that aren't typically known for toys will be selling items from toy makers like Hasbro and Mattel, among them are drugstores like Walgreens, party supply retailer Party City and electronics retailer Best Buy. Department stores Kohl's and J.C. Penney have also cleared more shelf space for toys.