We're just a day away from the midterm elections, and the big question on everyone's mind is what Congress will look like in January.

Whether the long-term bull market will derail is one question. Additionally, a lot of progress of the last couple of years has been attributed to tax cuts and deregulation, lowering expenses for companies and increasing defense spending, according to Andrew Crowell, vice chairman of wealth management at D.A. Davidson & Co., an investment company.

There's no point in trying to do anything before the election, aside from seeing market outcomes as potential opportunities.

Take health care. Republicans were unable to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, so the ACA is still the law of the land. "However, if we see a red sweep of any substance it's quite possible we could see real gyrations in the health-care market," Crowell said.

"Insurers typically don't fare as well, because they take the brunt of price caps," said Crowell. "But health care is also a fantastic high-growth sector.

"The convergence of science and technology bring life-saving solutions unlike anything we've seen before."