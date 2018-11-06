Buying a house can send your credit score down. Here's how long it takes to recover

The way a mortgage affects your credit score is like a kick in the shin.

You make sure your score is good enough to qualify for a home loan, and then the purchase pushes your number down. That drop averages 15 points, although some consumers can see their score slide by as much as 40 points, according to a new study by LendingTree.

"If you have high utilization on credit cards or other credit lines, and then take a relatively large mortgage relative to your income and credit history, you can have a bigger decline," said Tendayi Kapfidze, chief economist for LendingTree.