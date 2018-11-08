A Google parental leave idea that can help all workers avoid office burnout

The co-worker that covered for Poole did not get promoted and ended up leaving the group.

"Bad for me and bad for him," she said.

For her second leave, she decided to leverage Google's formalized "bungee" program, in which a full-time employee can take a different role in the company for several months to cover a leave of absence, with the expectation that the Googler will return to his or her previous team when the bungee is complete.

"I had a big team. I really didn't want to leave it. I built it from scratch; I wanted it to be successful. So I recruited a friend of mine who basically covered that for six months," Poole said.

That co-worker has since helped cover multiple other women's maternity leaves.

"She has three children, and she has helped five other women executives be successful as they balance family and work," said Poole at the New York City conference, which was hosted by the women's career community start-up Fairygodboss, on Oct. 16. Poole's children are now 4 and 7.

Besides covering for employees on leave like Poole, the same-site rotations also provide development opportunities because the person making the jump gains experience working on different teams. The idea has spread in the tech community as workers demand more work/life balance and greater professional development opportunities.

"The workforce is changing, and how people work is changing," said Debra Wheatman, a certified career coach and president of Careers Done Write. "A lot of people want to have a better work/life balance. They don't want to deal with the stress of wondering what's going on while they're gone and how that's going to impact their performance when they return."

Wheatman said she has seen an uptick in companies offering these cross-training initiatives, though not always as part of a formalized program.