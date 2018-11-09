Bonds

US Treasury yields lower after Fed decision; economic data in focus

U.S. government debt prices ticked higher on Friday as traders digested comments from the Federal Reserve.

As of 5:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was seen trading lower at around 3.206 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 3.4 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note hit its highest level since June 2008 on Thursday, following the latest monetary policy decision from the Fed. The U.S. central bank left rates unchanged, as expected, but stuck to its guns on its tightening path, saying it saw "further gradual increases" ahead. The bank did, however, note that business investment had "moderated from its rapid pace earlier in the year."

Various Fed members will speak on Friday, with New York Fed President John Williams set to hold a speech at 8:30 a.m. ET, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker due to make a speech at 8:50 a.m. ET, and Fed Vice Chairman of Supervision Randal Quarles speaking at 9 a.m. ET.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, exits after speaking during Senator Jack Reed's Rhode Island Business Leaders Day event on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. 
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Investors have also been monitoring the political situation in the States, after Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 in the 2018 midterms, while Republicans made gains in the Senate.

Key economic data are due to be released Friday, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics releasing Producer Price Index (PPI) figures at 8:30 a.m. ET and consumer sentiment and wholesale trade numbers being released at 10 a.m. ET.

No Treasury auctions are scheduled for Friday.

