Five ways a thank-you note could lose you that job 

Nobody really has a grip on thank-you notes.

People like them, and practically everyone recommends sending them. But they won't get you that job.

Or maybe they will.

Omari M. W. Allen, marketing manager at a digital media company, said he likes receiving thank-you notes and they can give a candidate an edge if the hiring panel is choosing between two equally qualified people. But Allen also said they're not a deal-breaker.

A commenter on LinkedIn said they strike the wrong note.