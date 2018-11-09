Stocks making the biggest move premarket: GE, DIS, PG, MNST, STNE & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

General Electric – J.P. Morgan Securities analyst Stephen Tusa cut his price target on the stock to $6 from $10, saying the most recent earnings report was worse than expected on "almost all fronts."

Walt Disney – Walt Disney reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.48 per share, 14 cents a share above estimates. Rrevenue also topped forecasts. The fiscal fourth quarter beat concluded a record year for Disney, with results helped by a strong performance by Disney's movie operations as well as higher theme park attendance.

Procter & Gamble – P&G unveiled a major reorganization of its operational structure, cutting the number of business units to six from 10. The changes will take effect in July 2019.

Monster Beverage – Goldman Sachs reiterated its "buy" recommendation and added the stock to its "Americas Conviction List." Monster shares fell more than three percent Thursday on concern about the introduction of a competing drink from Coca-Cola, but Goldman feels the downside risk to Monster from such a drink is limited.

StoneCo – Berkshire Hathaway has taken an 11.3 percent passive stake in the Brazilian payments processor as of October 29, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. StoneCo went public on Nasdaq on October 25.

Revlon – The cosmetics company lost 21 cents per share for its latest quarter, less than the 40 cents a share loss expected by the single analyst who provided estimates to Refinitiv. Revenue was above that one estimate, and Revlon said it was continuing to streamline operations with moves that will include some headcount reduction.

Potbelly – The sandwich chain earned an adjusted 9 cents per share for its latest quarter, missing consensus estimates by 2 cents a share. Revenue also missed Street forecasts, with comparable sales at company owned locations declining by 0.2 percent. The company said it is pleased with its progress in improving customer traffic.

Activision Blizzard – Activision reported adjusted quarterly profit of 52 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents a share. The videogame publisher's revenue matching analysts' forecasts, however the shares are being pressured by a weaker-than-expected current-quarter forecast due in part to weakness in its "Destiny" franchise.

Hertz Global – Hertz earned adjusted $2.14 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 a share. The car rental company's revenue also beat Wall Street projections. Hertz said it is pleased with the results of its operational turnaround, with revenue and profit having increased year-over-year for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Dropbox – Dropbox beat estimates by 5 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 11 cents per share. The cloud storage company's revenue also topped forecasts and Dropbox gave an upbeat current-quarter revenue forecast on an expansion in its paying customer base.

Yelp – Yelp fell a penny a share shy of expectations, with profit of 9 cents per share. The company's revenue came in short of estimates, as well. The online review site operator said it is addressing the issues that impacted its quarterly results, although it expects them to impact current quarter results as well. Yelp's quarter was impacted in part by no longer requiring business customers to commit to a fixed time period for advertising.

Allstate – The insurance company is mulling the sale of its fixed annuities business, according to a Bloomberg report. The unit is said to have a book value of $4 billion to $5 billion.

Finisar – Finisar will be acquired by II-VI for about $3.2 billion in cash and stock, or $26 per share. The optical components company's stock had closed at $18.88 on Thursday.

The Trade Desk – The company earned an adjusted 65 cents per share for the latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 50 cents a share. The developer of programmatic advertising technology also saw revenue come in above Street forecasts, boosted by an increase in the company's international business.