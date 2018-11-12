Energy Commodities

Oil prices rise as Saudis say weakening demand warrants fresh output cuts

  • Oil rose by more than 1 percent on Monday, set for its largest one-day increase in a month.
  • The rise comes after Saudi Arabia said OPEC and its partners believed demand was softening enough to warrant an output cut of 1 million barrels per day.
  • Brent crude futures rose 92 cents on the day to $71.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 50 cents to $60.69 a barrel.
Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said OPEC and its allies may need to cut crude production by about 1 million barrels a day to prevent the market from swinging into oversupply.

The evidence is building that OPEC and a group of exporters including Russia will agree to throttle back output when they meet next month. The alliance of roughly two dozen producers have cutting their output since January 2017 in order to drain a global crude glut. They agreed in June to restore some of that production to rein in rising commodity prices.

However, crude futures have pulled back sharply over the last five weeks, with U.S. crude sinking into a bear market.

"Production cuts might be necessary to stem this tide, so we expect a sharp change in tone between now and December meeting from Russia/OPEC indicating that they will cut output," Tamar Essner, director of energy and utilities at Nasdaq Corporate Solutions said in an email.

Brent crude rose 90 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $71.08 a barrel by 8:10 a.m. ET (1310 GMT) on Monday. The international benchmark for oil prices settled at $70.18 on Friday, its weakest closing price in seven months.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, was up 49 cents at $60.68. WTI posted its longest losing streak in more than 34 years on Friday, falling for 10 straight days and settling 21 percent below its 52-week high.

Crude futures got swept up in a broader market sell-off that saw investors shed risk assets in October. Rising oil supplies from the United States, OPEC and Russia and forecasts for weaker-than-expected demand growth have kept pressure on the market.

The Trump administration's decision to allow eight countries to continue importing some Iranian crude despite U.S. sanctions on Iran has also eased concerns about supply shortages. The steady loss of Iranian barrels since President Donald Trump announced the sanctions in May pushed oil prices to nearly four-year highs last month.

Those factors are now forcing OPEC, Russia and their allies to consider a fresh round of supply cuts.

On Sunday, a committee tasked with monitoring the production agreement warned that oil supplies are growing faster than demand, threatening to leave the market oversupplied. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee said the current oil market situation "may require new strategies to balance the market," after warning last month that the group may have to reverse course and begin cutting output once again.

"If all things remain equal, and they almost certainly will not as things will change — it is a dynamic market — then the technical analysis we saw yesterday .... tells us that there will need to be a reduction of supply from October levels approaching a million barrels," Falih told an oil industry conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday, following the JMMC meeting.

OPEC is scheduled to release its monthly production report on Tuesday, which will detail the group's October output. In September, the 15-member cartel pumped nearly 32.8 million barrels per day.

Falih said on Sunday Saudi Arabia's oil shipments would fall by 500,000 barrels per day.

An official from Kuwait said on Monday major oil exporters over the weekend had "discussed a proposal for some kind of cut in (crude) supply next year," although the official did not provide any detail.

But Russia, the world's second biggest producer and an influential voice inside the alliance, is signaling some opposition to supply cuts. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Sunday said he wasn't sure the oil market would be oversupplied next year. He told CNBC crude prices remains volatile.

"Therefore, right now we shouldn't be making any hasty decisions," Novak said. "We need to look at the situation very carefully to see how it will develop so that we don't end up changing our course by 180 degrees every month."

The United States recently topped Russia as the world's biggest oil producer. The country is now producing about 11.6 million barrels per day, more than 10 percent of global demand, according to the latest preliminary weekly figures.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

