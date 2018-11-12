Oil prices rise as Saudis say weakening demand warrants fresh output cuts

Brent crude rose 90 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $71.08 a barrel by 8:10 a.m. ET (1310 GMT) on Monday. The international benchmark for oil prices settled at $70.18 on Friday, its weakest closing price in seven months.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, was up 49 cents at $60.68. WTI posted its longest losing streak in more than 34 years on Friday, falling for 10 straight days and settling 21 percent below its 52-week high.

Crude futures got swept up in a broader market sell-off that saw investors shed risk assets in October. Rising oil supplies from the United States, OPEC and Russia and forecasts for weaker-than-expected demand growth have kept pressure on the market.

The Trump administration's decision to allow eight countries to continue importing some Iranian crude despite U.S. sanctions on Iran has also eased concerns about supply shortages. The steady loss of Iranian barrels since President Donald Trump announced the sanctions in May pushed oil prices to nearly four-year highs last month.

Those factors are now forcing OPEC, Russia and their allies to consider a fresh round of supply cuts.

On Sunday, a committee tasked with monitoring the production agreement warned that oil supplies are growing faster than demand, threatening to leave the market oversupplied. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee said the current oil market situation "may require new strategies to balance the market," after warning last month that the group may have to reverse course and begin cutting output once again.

"If all things remain equal, and they almost certainly will not as things will change — it is a dynamic market — then the technical analysis we saw yesterday .... tells us that there will need to be a reduction of supply from October levels approaching a million barrels," Falih told an oil industry conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday, following the JMMC meeting.

OPEC is scheduled to release its monthly production report on Tuesday, which will detail the group's October output. In September, the 15-member cartel pumped nearly 32.8 million barrels per day.