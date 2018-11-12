Snap's vice president of content Nick Bell is leaving the company

The executive in charge of Snapchat's media efforts, including Discover, is leaving the company.

Snap's vice president of content Nick Bell announced on Monday he is leaving the company. Over the last five years, Bell led efforts to build out Snapchat's media vertical Discover, as well as its Live video division. He also led its recent strategy to invest in more original programming.

"We are so grateful for Nick and everything he has built at Snap," CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement. "It has been an incredible journey that began with our vision for what content could be on mobile. Today, more people are watching more premium content on Snap than ever before, and we couldn't be more excited about the momentum we are seeing with Snap Originals. We will miss Nick, and we wish him all the best."

Jared Grusd, who joined the company as chief strategy officer in October, will take over Bell's duties alongside senior director of content progrmaming Sean Mills and director of corporate and business development of content David Brinker.

Bell was previously senior vice president of digital at News Corp. He intends to take some time off before his next venture.

Bell said he would stay at Snap "as long as I feel super excited about the company and as long as I feel super excited about what I'm doing day to day," according to a Recode Media podcast from October.

"Right now I'm having a blast and I'm excited about this stuff we're launching towards the end of this year," he said at the time.

See Bell's note to staff below.