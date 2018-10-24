Snap poaches new chief business officer from Amazon, where she oversaw ad sales

Jared Grusd has been named the new Chief Strategy Officer for the company, Spiegel announced. Grusd will oversee content, global strategy, partnership and corporate development. Before Snap, he most recently was the CEO of The Huffington Post, and held jobs at Spotify, Google and Oath.

Gorman's and Grusd's roles will replace the job Imran Khan previously held. Khan announced he was leaving the company in September.

Snap also added Jean Gonié as its director of EU Policy and Alston Cheek as its director of platform partnerships this month. Gonié was previously director of public policy at Amazon, while Cheek was a partnerships manager at Apple.

Snap has had a rough time lately as it faces increased competition from Facebook's Instagram. A recent report from Piper Jaffray found 85 percent of teens used Instagram, making the app more popular than Snapchat for the first time in the survey's history. The stock has declined more than 53 percent over the last year. Adding notable digital advertising and media executives may help bolster Snap's image, especially among brands and marketers.

The company reports earnings on Thursday. Shares of Snap immediately reacted to the news, spiking as much as 2 percent.

