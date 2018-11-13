US crude oil hits lowest since December as record-breaking losing streak continues

A look at the recent decline in oil prices 8 Hours Ago | 02:50

Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, deepening a rout that has plunged the energy complex into a bear market as growing supply is poised to swamp demand next year.

The latest drop came after U.S. President Donald Trump urged OPEC and Saudi Arabia to maintain their current policy of gradually increasing output, which helps to cap oil prices. OPEC and its oil market allies are mulling a fresh round of production cuts following a collapse in prices over the last six weeks.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.15, or 3.7 percent, to $57.78, hitting its lowest level since December 2017. Tuesday's decline extended WTI's record losing streak into a 12th consecutive session.

Brent dropped $2.40 a barrel, or 3.4 percent, to $67.72 by 10:08 a.m. ET (1508 GMT). The international benchmark for oil prices hit a fresh low going back to April.

Both WTI and Brent have fallen more than 20 percent from their four-year highs last month, putting the benchmarks in bear market territory.

The pullback began in October when crude futures fell in tandem with stocks during a broad market sell-off that saw investors shed risk assets. Signs of looming oversupply in the market have put additional pressure on oil prices.

Oil demand is still expected to surpass more than 100 million barrels per day next year, but forecasters have steadily revised their outlook for demand growth lower. Even as the demand outlook weakens, OPEC and Russia have been hiking output and supplies are surging from the United States.

On Tuesday, OPEC knocked down its forecast for 2019 demand growth for the fourth time in as many months. The cartel says production increases from non-OPEC growth will outpace demand growth next year.

"The recent downward revision to the global economic growth forecast and associated uncertainties confirms the emerging pressure on oil demand observed in recent months."

On Sunday, a committee that represents OPEC and its oil market allies said the looming oversupply may force the alliance to consider new strategies to balance the market. The following day, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih said OPEC members agree that technical analysis points to the need for a production cuts approaching 1 million barrels per day.