Central banks should consider issuing digital money, IMF's Lagarde says

Central banks should consider issuing digital currencies as money faces a "historic turning point," according to IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

In a speech at the Singapore Fintech Festival on Wednesday, Lagarde highlighted the changing nature of money as demand for physical cash decreases around the world. She said central banks have a role supplying money to the digital economy.

"I believe that we should consider the possibility to issue digital currency," Lagarde said.

Lagarde said a central bank-backed digital currency could help promote financial inclusion, security, and privacy in payments as a low-cost and efficient alternative to paper notes. But she also warned of risks to financial stability and innovation.

"My message is that while the case for digital currency is not universal, we should investigate it further, seriously, carefully, and creatively," Lagarde said.