Never mind oil companies, cyberattacks risk 'shutting down entire countries'

The threat of cyber espionage goes above and beyond endangering some of the world's largest oil and gas companies, industry experts warned on Wednesday, saying "entire countries" are being targeted.

It comes at a time when major corporations are ratcheting up internal security measures to better protect themselves from cyberattacks, following a spate of high-profile data breaches in recent months.

Speaking at the ADIPEC oil summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Wael Fattouh, a Saudi-based PwC partner specializing in technology risk assurance, said: "At some point (hackers) were after a quick buck, just wanting to make some money and steal a few identities."

"But now you have teams of people dedicated to coming up with creative ways of shutting down entire countries – not just companies."