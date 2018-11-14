Everybody's taking pictures with the iPhone's fancy new Portrait Mode — here's how to use it

Many of Apple's latest iPhones, including the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, support a camera mode called "Portrait."

You've probably heard people talk about it: it's what lets you use your iPhone to take fancy professional-looking pictures with in-focus subjects and blurred backgrounds (otherwise known as "bokeh.")

Portrait Mode is really easy to use, and I'll walk you through how to use it. If you have one of Apple's iPhones that launched this year, you can adjust the amount of background blur in a portrait picture, so I'll show you how to do that, too.