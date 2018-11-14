Trump's tariff battle with China is spurring record dollar-yuan trading

"Nobody knows how the trade war will end. There's a lot of fear and panic in the financial market and worries about trade"

Most trading between the two currencies takes place on the spot market, where dollars and yuan change hands as soon as a deal is done. That sort of market has seen volumes surge this year for the currency pair. But futures trading — where the transaction is agreed to take place at a later date at a certain price — is also increasingly catching dollar-yuan traders' interests, according to Benjamin Lu, an investment analyst with Singapore brokerage Phillip Futures.

"The growth in interest in the currency futures is a gradual one, but there is increasing awareness about such risks," Lu told CNBC.

He cited commodity traders as some of those who are concerned about exposure to the U.S-China tariff battle and are consequently looking for various ways to hedge the risk. Proprietary traders also see opportunities for arbitrage between different products as the yuan faces volatility against the dollar, he added.

Within China's mainland borders, the yuan's price against other currencies is tightly controlled by the People's Bank of China, while the so-called offshore yuan represents the currency's value in markets beyond Beijing's control. Both measures of the yuan have declined against the dollar recently as China's economy faces headwinds from Beijing's trade war with Washington, and as the greenback strengthens on the back of robust U.S. growth.

So far in 2018, the dollar has risen about 7 percent against the onshore Chinese yuan.

Against that backdrop, the Hong Kong Exchange and the Singapore Exchange — two main centers for dollar-yuan currency futures — have both reported record trading volumes in the dollar-offshore yuan pair this year.

On the Hong Kong exchange, single-day trading volumes between the offshore yuan and the dollar hit all-time highs on July 3 and July 4.

At the Singapore Exchange, August's dollar-offshore yuan futures trading posted a dramatic rise in volume, surging over 250 percent from a year ago.

Despite consecutive month-over-month drops in September and October trading volumes, those months still saw many more transactions for the futures contracts than their year-ago periods, the Singapore Exchange said.

Interest in the pair has varied from day to day.

On Oct. 24, for instance, trading volume in China's onshore yuan also spiked to a new high on the spot market, Reuters reported. That day, $66.3 billion changed hands in the dollar-onshore yuan pair — the highest amount since data became available in May 2013. The volume dropped to $31.3 billion the next day.