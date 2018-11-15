Asia stocks trade mixed; pound strengthens amid progress on proposed Brexit deal

Stocks in Asia were mixed in the morning despite an improvement in market risk sentiment after British Prime Minister Theresa May said she had obtained enough support for her proposed Brexit deal to move forward.
Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4 percent in early trade while the Topix index saw losses of 0.5 percent, as shares of conglomerate SoftBank fell 1.3 percent.
In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 advanced 0.11 percent as most sectors gained, with materials adding 0.29 percent.
The heavily weighted financial subindex declined 0.29 percent as Australia's so-called Big Four banks fell. Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group slipped 0.28 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 0.84 percent, Westpac fell 0.88 percent and National Australia Bank declined by 0.33 percent.
South Korea's markets are set to open at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN today, according to a notice by the Korea Exchange.