Asia stocks trade mixed; pound strengthens amid progress on proposed Brexit deal

Theresa May said on Wednesday she had obtained enough support for her proposed Brexit deal to move forward.

"I firmly believe that the draft withdrawal agreement was the best that could be negotiated," May told reporters in London. "The choices before us were difficult ... but the collective decision by Cabinet was that the government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outlying political declaration."

"This is a decisive step which enables us to move on and finalize the deal in the days ahead," May added.

Following her announcement, the British pound rebounded against the greenback. On Thursday morning during Asian hours, Sterling traded at $1.2988 after touching an earlier high of $1.3006.

Some market watchers said that the uncertainty surrounding a deal had earlier weighed on risk sentiment.

Parliamentary approval for the Brexit draft agreement is still in "considerable doubt," according to Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at the National Australia Bank.

"We still can't say with any confidence whether this deal, no deal, or indeed a second referendum, is now the most probable outcome to this ongoing saga," he said in a morning note.