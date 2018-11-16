German software company SAP agreed to buy Qualtrics for $8 billion, weeks before the data analytics start-up was set to IPO. Qualtrics was founded in 2002 by brothers Ryan and Jared Smith and their dad, Scott, along with Stuart Orgill, who resigned from the board last year.

The company had 1,915 employees as of Sept. 30, and is based in Provo, Utah. The company didn't raise venture funding for its first decade in business, but more recently raised capital from firms including Accel, Insight Venture Partners and Sequoia.

BlackBerry said it will acquire Cylance, an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company, for $1.4 billion in cash. California-based Cylance develops AI-based products to prevent cyberattacks on companies and recently considered filing for an IPO, according to a report in Business Insider. The company had previously raised roughly $300 million in funding from investors including Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, Khosla Ventures and Dell Technologies Capital, according to Crunchbase.