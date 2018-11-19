Asia Markets

Asian shares mixed amid global uncertainties on Brexit and trade

  • Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday morning as investors remained cautious following fresh developments in British politics and the ongoing tensions between the United States and China.
  • British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that the number of letters required to trigger a no-confidence vote in the Parliament had not been met and a change in leadership will only delay Brexit.
  • Meanwhile, competition between the U.S. and China over the Pacific was thrown into the spotlight at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Papua New Guinea over the weekend.

Stocks in Asia were traded mixed Monday morning as investors remained cautious following fresh developments in British politics and the ongoing tensions between the United States and China.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.52 percent in early trade while the Topix index saw gains of 0.39 percent.

The positive moves followed trade data that showed the country's exports rising 8.2 percent in October from a year earlier, reversing the decline seen in September. Still, the October number came below expectations of a 9 percent rise from economists polled by Reuters.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.32 percent.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 slipped 0.31 percent in morning trade, with most sectors seeing losses. Energy stocks fell 1.43 percent while the heavily weighted financial subindex was down 0.38 percent.

Shares of newspaper publisher Fairfax Media bucked the overall trend to rise 2.44 percent after the company's chairman, Nick Falloon, said that the proposed merger with television network Nine Entertainment received "overwhelming support from shareholders."

Nine Entertainment shares rose 2.45 percent.

The Chinese markets, which have been closely watched due to the ongoing trade fight between Washington and Beijing, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

May defends her Prime Ministership

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that the number of letters required to trigger a no-confidence vote in the Parliament had not been met and a change in leadership will only delay Brexit.

If enough members of parliament from May's own party back a no-confidence vote, there will be a leadership contest and the prime minister would need more than 50 percent of the vote to stay in office.

May also said that a second referendum is not in the cards.

In the previous week, a flurry of ministers resigned from their positions, including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, in protest at May's draft Brexit agreement. Their resignations came after May said she had obtained enough support from her senior ministers for the proposal to move forward.

The British pound traded at $1.2828 Monday morning during Asian hours, after falling from levels above $1.30 in the previous week.

US and China spar over vision for Pacific

Competition between the U.S. and China over the Pacific was thrown into the spotlight at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Papua New Guinea.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence listed U.S. differences with China, a day after he directly criticized its Belt and Road program, saying countries should not accept debt that compromised their sovereignty.

"They begin with trade practices, with tariffs and quotas, forced technology transfers, the theft of intellectual property. It goes beyond that to freedom of navigation in the seas, concerns about human rights," Pence told reporters travelling with him, according to Reuters.

China's foreign ministry responded by saying no developing country would fall into a debt trap simply because of its cooperation with Beijing.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.450 after last Friday's fall from the 97 handle.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, was at 112.79 against the dollar after seeing lows above 114.1 last week. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7316 after rising from the $0.725 handle last Friday.

"We anticipate exchange rates will be largely directionless, and simply range‑trade on international political developments, particularly those coming from the U.K. concerning Brexit, and in the Eurozone, on Italian – EU budget issues," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist and head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a morning note.

— Reuters and CNBC's Spriha Srivastava contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
NEC
---
FXJ
---
GBP/USD
---
AUD/USD
---
USD/JPY
---
USD INDEX
---
NIKKEI
---
ASX 200
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---