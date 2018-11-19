Asian shares mixed amid global uncertainties on Brexit and trade

Stocks in Asia were traded mixed Monday morning as investors remained cautious following fresh developments in British politics and the ongoing tensions between the United States and China.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.52 percent in early trade while the Topix index saw gains of 0.39 percent.

The positive moves followed trade data that showed the country's exports rising 8.2 percent in October from a year earlier, reversing the decline seen in September. Still, the October number came below expectations of a 9 percent rise from economists polled by Reuters.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.32 percent.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 slipped 0.31 percent in morning trade, with most sectors seeing losses. Energy stocks fell 1.43 percent while the heavily weighted financial subindex was down 0.38 percent.

Shares of newspaper publisher Fairfax Media bucked the overall trend to rise 2.44 percent after the company's chairman, Nick Falloon, said that the proposed merger with television network Nine Entertainment received "overwhelming support from shareholders."

Nine Entertainment shares rose 2.45 percent.

The Chinese markets, which have been closely watched due to the ongoing trade fight between Washington and Beijing, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.