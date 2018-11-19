Cramer Remix: This market can't stabilize until Apple does   

Ten things need to change for the stock market to come back from its Monday declines, CNBC's Jim Cramer said as high-profile technology stocks Facebook and Apple led the major averages lower.

"When does this rout end? When do the buyers come in? When do the sellers finish?" he wondered aloud on "Mad Money." "Frankly, we don't know, and that uncertainty is what allows this roving bear market to keep tearing us to pieces."

One thing that would stem stocks' declines would be a turn in shares of Apple, Cramer said. Stories of the iPhone maker's alleged sales slowdowns, like Monday's report from the Wall Street Journal, are getting "repetitive" even as many investors treat them as new and crippling revelations, he said.

"This market can't stabilize until Apple stabilizes," said "Mad Money" host, whose charitable trust owns Apple shares. He added that chart specialists have been saying that "it's all over but the crying" for Apple's stock.

"My view? Apple is a long-term hold, with its huge installed base giving the company's service revenue stream a lot of room to grow, which is why you own it [and] don't trade it," he said. "However, I can't blame any big accounts for dumping it and, at least short term, I wouldn't expect the stock to bottom until some of the analysts start downgrading it."

