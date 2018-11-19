Sears is just one of five retailers that have no room for error this holiday season

With roughly $5 billion in debt and continued losses, the high-end retailer has a lot to prove this holiday season. Like all department stores, it needs shoppers to buy in its stores, rather than from brands directly. It also needs to manage its discounts and keep its shoppers happy with timely online deliveries.

Neiman Marcus has been working with investment bank Lazard to manage its debt load, much of which stems from its sale to private equity firms Ares Management and CPP Investment Board in 2013. Credit ratings agency Moody's recently downgraded Neiman Marcus' debt, saying it could announce a distressed exchange or debt restructuring in the next six months "to proactively address its capital structure." A move to shift its crown jewel business, leading online luxury fashion retailer Mytheresa, away from the grasp of its bondholders has irked some.

Looking to revive its business, the retailer has overhauled its executive suite over the past year, bringing in new CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck. It's also had some reason to be optimistic, it grew its sales last quarter 2.3 percent, helped in part by a stronger economy and high consumer confidence.

With significant debt payments coming due in two years, and the U.S. economy potentially nearing its peak, it has a limited window to continue to right its ship.

"If they don't have positive comparable sales or good margins, that's a risky sign given leverage still so high," said Perry Mandarino, senior managing director, restructuring head and co-head of investment banking with B. Riley FBR.