Sears is just one of five retailers that have no room for error this holiday season

The holiday season will be the first for new CEO Jill Soltau, who is tasked with turning around a ship that her predecessors could not.
Shares of J.C. Penney are hovering over just a dollar, as the retailer has lost track of its core customer, struggled to find the right inventory and left investors uncertain it has reason to exist. It's also dealt with a string of high profile executive departures, including former CEO Marvin Ellison, who left for Lowe's, and CFO Jeffrey Davis.
Soltau has said her objective is to put J.C. Penney back on a path to profitable growth. That means, this holiday season, it can't discount its way to sales growth, it also needs to make some money. That challenge may be heightened as it faces liquidation sales from Sears, one of its competitors in appliances.
J.C. Penney this past quarter lost 52 cents a share. Its shares are down 62 percent since January. It has $4.2 billion in debt as of Aug. 4, 2018, according to Factset.
Analysts have begun to question how it will manage its debt load in the face of its sales and earnings decline. Senior Vice President Trent Kruse recently acknowledged the company's leverage "is a little ahead" of the company, but said its debt does not come due for another five years, giving it time to address those concerns.
Kruse also said the company will continue to think about options and opportunities with respect to its real estate and its debt.