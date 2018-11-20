How to use the new tool that shows you how long you spend on Facebook

Facebook just launched a new tool that shows you how long you spend browsing the Facebook app on your phone. It also lets you set a time limit so that you receive an automatic reminder if you've spend more than you allot for yourself each day.

It's handy, especially if you're worried about spending too much time looking at your phone.

This is new for the Facebook app, but Apple and Google have launched initiatives that try to show you how long you spend using apps, too. Apple's tool is called Screen Time and launched for iPhones and iPads in iOS 12 in September. Google's is called Digital Well Being and is available on its Pixel phones.

However, if you don't have an iPhone or one of Google's Pixel phones, you weren't able to check how much time you were spending on Facebook until now. The feature is still rolling out to users, so it might not be immediately available.