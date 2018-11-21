Morning Brief

Stocks attempt rebound | Zuckerberg says he won't step down | Walgreens and Humana talk

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher this morning, but the potential gains will only make a small dent. With Tuesday's losses, the Dow and S&P 500 are lower for 2018, with the S&P and Nasdaq residing in correction territory. (CNBC)

* Cramer: Charts forecast more declines for oil, stocks (CNBC)
* Cramer: 'You'll wish you sold at these prices' if the Fed hikes rates in December (CNBC)

At 8:30 a.m. ET, the government is out with durable goods orders and weekly initial jobless claim. At 10 a.m., existing home sales and the Index of Leading Economic Indicators and the November consumer sentiment index will be released. (CNBC)

Deere & Co. (DE) is the only earnings report of note out this morning, while there are no earnings reports scheduled after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump's approval rating is poor even as voters largely approve of his handling of the economy, according to new polls. That means an economic slowdown could bode badly for his prospects in 2020. (CNBC)

Trump dismissed U.S. intelligence conclusions that the Saudi crown prince had ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The president also pledged to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia. (WSJ)

Across the U.S., grain farmers are plowing under crops, leaving them to rot or piling them on the ground, in hopes of better prices next year. It's one of the results, they say, of the Trump administration's trade war with China. (Reuters)

The New York Times reported that Trump sought to prosecute Hillary Clinton and former FBI director James Comey in the spring. But his White House counsel warned the move could lead to impeachment.

Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg told CNN that he had no plans to step down from the chairman's role despite calls to do so, and that he hopes to work with chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg "for decades to come."

* Facebook's outgoing communications head takes the blame for hiring controversial PR firm (TechCrunch)

Italian fashion house Dolce and Gabbana reportedly canceled a fashion show in Shanghai after being accused of racism in its promotions for the event. The company has outlets in 25 cities in China, according to store listings on its website.

Walgreens (WBA) and Humana (HUM) are in preliminary talks to take stakes in each other, according to the Wall Street Journal. The drugstore chain and the health insurer already have a partnership related to serving senior citizens.

Mylan (MYL) received an FDA warning letter earlier this month detailing concerns over conditions at its manufacturing facility in West Virginia. The drug maker said it is addressing the issues raised in that letter. (Reuters)

The Wall Street Journal reported Amazon (AMZN) is working to persuade brick-and-mortar merchants to accepts its Amazon Pay digital wallet in an attempt to expand a service used primarily for online purchases.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Gap (GPS) reported quarterly earnings of 69 cents per share, beating consensus by one cent, while the apparel retailer's revenue was also slightly above estimates. However, comparable store sales were flat in a weaker than expected performance, with results hurt by slow results at the namesake Gap brand stores.

Foot Locker (FL) came in three cents ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 95 cents per share, with a very slight beat for revenue. The apparel and footwear retailer's results were helped by improved sales in shoes and women's apparel.

Autodesk (ADSK) reported quarterly profit of 29 cents per share, two cents above estimates, with the design software maker's revenue also coming in above Street forecasts. Autodesk gave upbeat guidance for the current quarter, and also announced the acquisition of construction software maker Plangrid for $875 million.

Barnes & Noble (BKS) lost 38 cents per share for its second quarter, three cents smaller than analysts had anticipated, although the bookstore chain's revenue was slightly below estimates. Comparable store sales fell a less-than-expected 1.4 percent.

Apple (AAPL) is in talks with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide portable electronic health records to military veterans, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Lowe's (LOW) was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Stifel Nicolaus, which cites both macroeconomic concerns as well as execution issues at the home improvement retailer.

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) beat estimates by five cents with quarterly profit of 39 cents per share, with the warehouse retailer also seeing revenue come in above forecasts. BJ's also gave upbeat guidance for the current quarter.

WATERCOOLER

If you're thinking the long holiday weekend would be a great time to shop for a new car, here's a tip: Do your homework before heading out. CNBC has tips for Black Friday and holiday auto sales events and getting the best deal.

