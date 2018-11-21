U.S. stock futures were modestly higher this morning, but the potential gains will only make a small dent. With Tuesday's losses, the Dow and S&P 500 are lower for 2018, with the S&P and Nasdaq residing in correction territory. (CNBC)
At 8:30 a.m. ET, the government is out with durable goods orders and weekly initial jobless claim. At 10 a.m., existing home sales and the Index of Leading Economic Indicators and the November consumer sentiment index will be released. (CNBC)
Deere & Co. (DE) is the only earnings report of note out this morning, while there are no earnings reports scheduled after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
Editors note: The Morning Squawk will be on hiatus beginning Thursday, Nov. 22, returning Monday, Nov. 26.