President Donald Trump's approval rating is poor even as voters largely approve of his handling of the economy, according to new polls. That means an economic slowdown could bode badly for his prospects in 2020. (CNBC)

Trump dismissed U.S. intelligence conclusions that the Saudi crown prince had ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The president also pledged to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia. (WSJ)

Across the U.S., grain farmers are plowing under crops, leaving them to rot or piling them on the ground, in hopes of better prices next year. It's one of the results, they say, of the Trump administration's trade war with China. (Reuters)

The New York Times reported that Trump sought to prosecute Hillary Clinton and former FBI director James Comey in the spring. But his White House counsel warned the move could lead to impeachment.

Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg told CNN that he had no plans to step down from the chairman's role despite calls to do so, and that he hopes to work with chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg "for decades to come."



* Facebook's outgoing communications head takes the blame for hiring controversial PR firm (TechCrunch)

Italian fashion house Dolce and Gabbana reportedly canceled a fashion show in Shanghai after being accused of racism in its promotions for the event. The company has outlets in 25 cities in China, according to store listings on its website.

Walgreens (WBA) and Humana (HUM) are in preliminary talks to take stakes in each other, according to the Wall Street Journal. The drugstore chain and the health insurer already have a partnership related to serving senior citizens.

Mylan (MYL) received an FDA warning letter earlier this month detailing concerns over conditions at its manufacturing facility in West Virginia. The drug maker said it is addressing the issues raised in that letter. (Reuters)

The Wall Street Journal reported Amazon (AMZN) is working to persuade brick-and-mortar merchants to accepts its Amazon Pay digital wallet in an attempt to expand a service used primarily for online purchases.