Saudi Arabia has the staunch support of U.S. President Donald Trump following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the oil-rich kingdom may make concessions to its American ally in return.

Political analysts say Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may scale back the war in Yemenand the blockade of Qatar

Such moves would allow Saudi Arabia "to show some good faith to the U.S. and to retain the high level of strategic support that it has from the White House," Emily Hawthorne, Middle East and North Africa analyst at think tank Stratfor, told CNBC.