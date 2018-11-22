Richard Murphy, formerly U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia and U.S. assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern and South Asian Affairs, told CNBC that Trump should take advantage of his new sway over Riyadh to make foreign policy gains.
For instance, Murphy said, Trump could pressure Riyadh to get a cease-fire in Yemen while withholding American arms and intelligence assistance for the fighting there.
Regarding Trump's pick for the next U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, John Abizaid, Murphy expressed confidence in Abizaid's ability to deal with the kingdom at such a sensitive time.
The United States has long relied on Riyadh to counter Iran in the Middle East and to combat terrorism in the region.
It has also counted on Saudi Arabia to restrain oil prices and to purchase U.S.-made weapons. Saudi Arabia is OPEC's biggest oil producer and the top buyer of U.S. weaponry.
The United States and Saudi Arabia have dealt with serious obstacles in their history, such as the fact that most of the hijackers in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks were Saudis. Even then, Washington imposed no sanctions on Saudi officials.
The Khashoggi crisis is "probably the toughest issue that they're going to have to get past," Hawthorne said. "The White House isn't looking for partners that are the pinnacle of human rights and press freedom ... they are looking for partners that can help them achieve other strategic objectives."