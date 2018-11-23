$9 million and a lifetime of bragging rights on the line for Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

It's golf, but not as we know it. Friday sees two of the game's greats go head-to-head, with no trophy on the line and no major title to be won.

There is a huge amount of money on the line, however, when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson tee it up in Las Vegas for a very special showdown.

A $9 million winner-takes-all prize-pot is what's at stake, as 'The Match' tests the water for golf's pay-per-view and Over the Top (OTT) platform potential.

Golf is attempting to engage with a new younger audience as several other sports, including Formula One and tennis, in adapting formats across an advancing digital landscape.

"This is very different than anything golf has ever done in the past," Woods said earlier this week in the build-up to the event. "We're able to showcase our sport in such a different light and all the different technologies we're going to be bringing to this event and to do it differently than any other golfing event has ever been done."