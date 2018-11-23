If you're wondering where to turn, here are some other sources to help you make the best Social Security moves:

• AARP: Retiree and senior interest group AARP recently launched a Social Security Resource Center, where you can find information about when you should collect your benefits. You'll also find all kind of answers to tax and work-related questions.

• Social Security Works: The advocacy organization Social Security Works answers a list of frequently asked questions, such as, "Is Social Security going bankrupt?" and "How much will I need to retire?"

The group also has a report on the benefit in each state and several fact sheets.

• Books: There are also a number of books that explain the program and its benefits, including "Social Security Made Simple" by Mike Piper, author of the Oblivious Investor blog, and "Get What's Yours: The Secrets to Maxing Out Your Social Security" by Kotlikoff.

• Calculators: A number of online or software-based calculators can help you figure out when you should claim.